Rosco says: "It beggars belief this balloon and its payload (whatever that was) could go undetected until it was over Montana. If it was engaging in any form of non-military activity, surely there are protocols between sovereign nations that require notification. The presumed fact that such was not the case needs immediate attention. This balloon was always going to be observed from either air or ground especially, in the case of the former, given the high volumes of air traffic over the US, even in winter. I find it difficult to imagine therefore that it did not have a military purpose yet, on the other hand, I cannot begin to imagine any nation exhibiting such a degree of audacity or naivety in attempting such an operation. President Biden took the responsible decision in ordering its destruction when it was safe to do so."