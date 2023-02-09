This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's the kind of day best spent inside. The rain has been steady from the previous afternoon and the potholed road is awash with water, the summer heat replaced by a wintry chill.
Yet there he is in the distance, his high-vis rain suit and the headlight of his tiny motorbike standing out against the gloom: the postie doing his rounds. As always, in all kinds of weather. An unsung hero and a familiar and reassuring sight, always ready with a smile and a wave.
But his days could be numbered - or at least heavily reduced.
Like postal services around the world, Australia Post faces some potentially insurmountable challenges.
The old fashioned letter has gone the way of the dodo, a victim of email, the text message and social media birthday wishes.
These days, letterboxes are no longer filled with correspondence from distant relatives, friends and penpals. Instead, they're repositories for bills, rates notices, bowel cancer test kits and, if you're unfortunate enough to have an election looming, unwanted guff from politicians seeking your vote.
The pandemic parcel boom, when we shopped online and eagerly awaited the arrival of packages to ease the monotony of lockdown, has slowed too. If we're shopping at all after the run of interest rate rises, we're doing it in old fashioned bricks and mortar establishments.
Australia Post is heading for its first full-year loss since 2015. Its letters delivery business loss is $189.7 million for the half of this financial year, 171.5 per cent worse than last year. Parcels revenue is down too. The company predicts Australian households will receive less than one letter a week by 2030 and says it's working on "streamlining" the business to make it more sustainable.
Sad as it is to think of a future without the postie every day, it comes as no surprise. The last time I opened an actual letter, sent to my letterbox from a real person, was three years ago. There have been birthday and Christmas cards and these are still a joy to receive but always trigger guilt because I never send them.
I am part of the problem. And I'm sad about that.
As a kid, I loved writing and receiving letters.
For relatives overseas, I'd be given an aerogram on tissue thin paper and a pencil. The challenge was to fit as much information on a single sheet: updates on school, friends, pets and adventures. The process was like keeping a journal. It required you to think before committing words. It required you to remember. To tell your story.
And when, in a few weeks' time, the postie delivered the reply, it made my week. Letters and cards were saved in old shoeboxes, kept as a kind of archive. Occasionally, I'd drag them out and they'd bring to life moments and shared memories in a way no cold, digital storage device ever could.
I can't help but suspect we've lost something in this age of instant communication and disregard for snail mail. Where once we'd wait weeks for a reply, we sweat now if our email isn't answered immediately or our text message goes unheeded.
Instead of expressing ourselves, we condense our precious language into IMHOs, NSFWs, STFUs and, if we're really old, LOLs.
Our post offices have morphed too. Where once they sold just stamps, like Aldi's centre aisle they now offer everything from robot vacuum cleaners to snorkels.
We ignore the postie or, worse, dread their stopping as more bills and letters from the bank advising us of mortgage hikes are delivered. But we'll miss them when they're gone for good.
As for me, I'm re-learning the art of letter writing, albeit electronically, via the Echidna. And the joy is still there every time you reply.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
