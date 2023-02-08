The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 9,1952

By Jess Hollingsworth
February 9 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1952, the Canberra Times reported on the proclamation of Elizabeth as the second Queen of Australia. A short but impressive ceremony marked the proclamation.

