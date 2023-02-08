Times Past: February 9, 1952

On this day in 1952, the Canberra Times reported on the proclamation of Elizabeth as the second Queen of Australia. A short but impressive ceremony marked the proclamation.
Units from the Royal Military College, Duntroon and the RAN and RAAF formed a guard of honour outside Parliament House.
The Governor General, Sir William McKell, arrived and inspected the guard of honour and was then met by the Prime Minister Robert Menzies. There was also the Leader of the Opposition Herbert Evatt so that both sides of the government were represented.
Sir William McKell then walked up the steps and read the proclamation. The Speaker of the House and the majority of the Diplomatic Corps (many of whom were in traditional dress) were at the top of the steps awaiting Sir McKell.
On the lawns flanking the approach to Parliament House, more than 800 school children and hundreds of Canberrans stood silently as they heard their new sovereign officially proclaimed.
The ceremony was brought to a close by the playing of "God Save the Queen" which inspired a spontaneous reaction from the school children to sing the last few bars of the song with the band.
There were similar ceremonies around the country and the world where all in the Commonwealth accepted Elizabeth as the new Queen.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/699212
