The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Explainer

Explainer: Why are Australian government entities removing China-linked Dahua and Hikvision security cameras?

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian War Memorial chair Kim Beazley. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Australian War Memorial's decision to pull out its Chinese-linked surveillance cameras could signal a tipping point for the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.