Planting French tarragon, because a friend asked me if I had any, and I remembered I had neither grown any or cooked with any for several years. Tarragon is a subtle and most elegant tasting herb, which I am sure Jannie would have approved of and probably grew - she was an excellent cook. Tarragon is basically green, so you don't notice it, but add it to a sauce, or bung it inside a roasting chook with butter and an onion and ... wow.

Glorying in the first paradisical scent of great golden spires of ginger lilies.

Trying to remember to water and feed the spinach and silver beet and other greens for winter.

Eating the first Jonathon apple of the season at least a week or three too early, but I love them too much to wait, and Possum X had begun to munch them, so I should too.

Giving my indoor plants a holiday in the dappled shade of the cumquat tree, where they will get rain and native predators will clean up the scale or aphids that have been lurking on the leaves indoors.