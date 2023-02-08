Is it still possible to be successful online as a new brand or business?

We look into whether online success is still something entrepreneurs and small business owners should be striving towards. Picture Shutterstock

It never really feels as if we're done getting comfortable in the social media era. Whilst the shift towards social media and widespread online communities has provided a level of connectedness and global communication never before seen in human history, it has also been a time of constant shifts.



Digital marketing and online advertising are both perfect examples of how much the internet is ever-changing, even as certain aspects of it can feel like they are stagnating.

For those trying to appeal to an online audience, it can feel like you're trapped in a vicious cycle. People are more adept at detecting sales tactics than they ever have been, and this increase in digital literacy has allowed for unprecedented difficulty in finding legitimate ways to hold an audience's attention.



Customers are simply harder to pin down than they once were, and as many online businesses have quickly discovered, the increase in online shopping we have seen in the past few years has not translated directly to a massive increase in trust for online platforms that aren't household names.

So, what can you do? Is it already too late to succeed online, or are there still ways in which a new brand can make a name for itself and take the plunge into digital success?



That's what we're here to discuss today, as we look into whether online success is still something entrepreneurs and small business owners should be striving towards.

A little history

Whilst it has only been a common part of daily life throughout the 2010s, online shopping and marketing have been around essentially as long as readily accessible home computers, and in some cases even earlier.



Even eBay, which remains one of the web's most significant and widely used marketplaces, has a history dating back to 1995 with it maintaining an extremely active user base of buyers, sellers, retailers, and more to this day. All this goes to say that there has been online shopping for as long as most people have known what the internet is.

The rise of phishing

That said, with the fact that a lot of money was starting to be spent via the internet and a lot of people were starting to use their private information to facilitate it, phishing and scams were quick to follow. These were mostly associated with early AOL, or America Online, and made the association between the internet and data concerns a quite widely understood one.



This was pushed into even sharper focus with the rise of social networking sites like Facebook and MySpace, which allowed users to connect and share information in ways that nobody had ever really experienced before.

The social situation

This boom of new technological advancements and opportunities for connection made scamming so commonplace within online communities that even nearly 20 years later we are still dealing with many of the same issues we were then. For customers and businesses alike, this has led to a bizarre situation in which the number of options for consumers has skyrocketed whilst their willingness to buy from them has diminished, yet online shopping is still on the rise.



The global health crisis and subsequent lockdowns of 2020-2022 led to innumerable users adopting online shopping in ways they may have never under normal circumstances, and whilst it is still to be seen how this will look throughout 2023 and beyond, the trend appears to be continuing.

What does all this mean for new businesses online?

For all intents and purposes, it means that there's more competition than ever vying for the attention of your target audience, but if you can get that attention there are more users than ever to potentially convert into customers. So, how do you get the trust of that audience and start making sales?

Get yourself an online presence

Naturally, if you're looking to succeed online, it's important to first know and understand what it is you're looking to get people's attention on. Whether you're a Youtuber or content creator looking to get people's eyes on your work or a retailer looking to sell your wares, your chosen platform is going to make up a huge portion of your efforts.

There is surely going to be a new discourse on whether a website is still relevant in the age of social media until the day that digital ceases to exist. However, if you're looking for a quick answer, it's of course yes, websites are still vital in the current day and age.



People are going to trust a business with a strong website far more than they are a seedy Facebook page with a conspicuous number of "followers", and it's your chance to really showcase what sets your offerings apart from a competitor.

So, make sure that your business' website is strong, as it may just be the make or break for whether a potential customer decides to take a chance with you.

Market yourself the right way

From Australian white-label link building to the traditional building blocks of a strong SEO campaign, there are myriad ways that one can market themselves online. For those unfamiliar with SEO and link building as marketing channels, consider the search engine.



With an enormous portion of searches being made through search engines, as opposed to people going to websites directly, your placement for particular keywords and phrases is extremely important. SEO, aka Search Engine Optimisation, is what you can do to ensure that you're in that top spot when people look for phrases relevant to your industry.

Marketing for digital and physical mediums are two very different things due to how people use services within these realms differently. So, by learning the finer points of how to get your business noticed digitally, you're going to immediately have a leg up on any competition that still has yet to fully utilise their online presence.

Don't just rely on social media

Social media is a great way to link up with your audience and update them on new arrivals, but it shouldn't be your only tool. The thing is that most people are going to have trouble with a Facebook or Instagram-exclusive shopping experience, and if they can't find a paper trail from your TikTok to a more reputable retail experience, you're unlikely to grow a particularly engaged audience.



Not only that, but while social media is good for some things, it doesn't offer you much in the way of a full brand experience.

Instagram allows for images but can be limited in the scope of writing as that's not what the audience is there to experience. TikTok is great for short-form videos but won't allow people to really engage with a full range of products. By having active social channels, but not exclusively relying on them, you can ensure that when people find you, you have something more trustworthy for them to explore once they've decided they're interested.

Allow yourself time to grow and develop

Nobody comes right out of the gate knowing exactly what's going to work with an audience. People will surprise you, and you need to be able to take time and readjust when things aren't working. The greatest skillset of an entrepreneur in the 2023 digital landscape is versatility, and if you can stay on top of what works and what doesn't in terms of engaging your audience, you'll be able to keep people coming back more readily.

Just remember to consider feedback as you go. A customer that feels like they're being listened to and their ideas are being considered is more likely to form a relationship with a business than someone who is just seeing you in an ocean. Engagement for engagement's sake is generally going to fall flat if it's inauthentic, but by keeping your customers happy and in the loop, you can certainly achieve a lot.

Remember to keep updating your site

Search engines look over a wide array of factors when deciding how to showcase a site, with most of them being based on the perceived experience a user is likely to have. Because of this, sites that aren't being updated in any way will eventually be presumed to have been abandoned or left, and won't be considered as an up-to-date example of whatever a user is looking for.



So, it's important to ensure that new things are happening on your site at least semi-regularly to avoid the fate that so many WordPress blogs and personal online journals have faced as they fall into the void.

This is quite easy to do, with on-site blogging and on-page content updates not only offering you a way of keeping your site looking active, but also providing additional ways for your target audience to find you. By writing articles for your site that are relevant to your expertise and your services, you will be showing both your audience and Google that you're a resource and an authority when it comes to the space.

Tell a story with your business

As hard as it is to say, B2C businesses rarely succeed solely on the merits of their products. People want something to hold onto in their minds, something that defines you from another business that may be providing a similar service.



This is where it's important to have personality and showcase yourself as part of your business. It doesn't have to be a huge shift, but even an About Us page and some personal know-how in the form of insightful blogs can be enough to show that you're a real person who knows what they're talking about.

It also helps if you can build up a wider net of online platforms, which is where social media comes in. If people can look up your business and find great reviews, some active social media channels, and a great website, then they won't feel like they're just throwing money down a well when it comes to the final checkout.

