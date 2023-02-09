It's been a long time since the water in the South Coast estuaries was this pristine.
This time last year it was almost impossible to find a coastal waterway that hadn't been badly affected by torrential rain and flooding.
Chocolate brown water had driven most species to the river and lake mouths, and the upper reaches of virtually every system were unfishable.
Fast-forward 12 months and every estuary between Jervis Bay and the border is gin clear.
The sublime water quality opens up so many options for anglers - and many are taking full advantage.
Bass are busy in the top ends of rivers like the Tuross, Shoalhaven, Moruya and Clyde. Anglers aren't far behind.
This is almost exclusively kayak and canoe country. It's very difficult to fish these areas from the bank, and most boats can't access the upper reaches.
Fish are being caught on surface lures, divers and soft plastics. By-catch species like perch, bream flathead are on the cards - even in drinkable fresh water.
In the lower, saltier sections, big flathead on glide baits have been a feature.
Marlin madness has gripped the coast, like it does every February.
Striped and black marlin continue to be caught in reasonable numbers off Batemans Bay, Narooma, Bermagui and Merimbula.
READ MORE:
Fickle currents are the main obstacle, with tongues of cooler water driving the fish away from the coast at times.
In the mountains, grasshoppers and mudeyes are active around the alpine lakes - and so are the trout.
Bait fishing or fly casting with mudeye and hopper patterns is well worth a try this month.
Eucumbene is 68 per cent full and steady, while Jindabyne is steady at 93 per cent.
Locally, redfin, perch, cod and carp are all on the bite in the urban lakes and nearby rivers.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.