Anh Do on stage in Canberra on Thursday night

By popular demand, Anh Do returns with his show, Anh Do - The Happiest Refugee Live! on Thursday at 8pm at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee inspired the stage show which goes a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story, from Vietnamese refugee to author, painter and comedian.
Some tickets are still available for Thursday's show at canberratheatrecentre.com.au/ or by ringing 6275 2700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.