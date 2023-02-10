The Canberra Times

Sharon and Adam Gray demonstrate reduced reliance on cars in Canberra is possible

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Sharon and Adam Gray do most of their travel, with five-year-old son William, using two cargo e-bikes. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sharon and Adam Gray are proof life in the capital without a reliance on a car is more than just possible. From their perspective, it's preferable.

