'Supersize your lifestyle': Tales from one Canberra downsizer

I've read and written many articles that emphasised a dwelling as being "ideal for a downsizer". Now, I've become one - through a combination of design and timely opportunity.
I'd been living in the Canberra suburbs for some time, which had allowed me to fine-tune a set of guiding principles for a downsized new lifestyle.
I'd settled on three: a walkable neighbourhood; the aesthetics of a dwelling; and due diligence on the developer, builder and building.
The first was about lifestyle: I wanted to live in a city, town centre or successful mixed-use precinct where I could walk to a gym, a cafe, a bar, a restaurant, shops, a cinema and so on.
I had no fixed view of a location, but then - by chance - I inspected an apartment in the Woden Town Centre with direct views of Black Mountain Tower.
It seemed to tick all the boxes with a walk of only about 150 steps to Westfield Woden - I would be right among all those amenities in a town centre on the cusp of an investment revival.
Most apartments that are two bedrooms or smaller, have a highly predictable footprint but vary in age, proportions, fixtures, fittings and finishes - and outlook.
I was impressed with the layout of my selection and the uninterrupted views north extended its feel. It was highlighted by floor-to-ceiling glass, a workstation, stone benches in the kitchen and bathroom, black tapware, a Smeg ceramic cooktop and a dishwasher.
There was also double-glazing, good soundproofing, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and a six-star energy efficiency rating.
The development also boasted a rooftop garden, bookable entertaining space, pool and gym.
I then engaged an independent expert in property risk management who scoured the building's body corporate minutes and the defects report. The conclusion indicated there was nothing significant that would prevent an offer and a price was later agreed upon.
I moved in last September and I have to say it has been a real pleasure. Everything I want - or need at the last minute - is mere steps away. Want something for dinner? Done. Want to go away for a weekend? A week? A month? Simply lock up and leave.
I have put a big dollop of quality time back into my life. And I live in a stylish apartment with aesthetics that reflect how I want to live.
For those who like to crunch the numbers, the latest Domain House Price Report highlighted the Canberra median unit price was down 3.1 per cent in the December quarter and 3.7 per cent over the year and had settled at $567,888.
The Woden Valley region specifically recorded a median unit price of $537,000, significantly lower than the region's median house price of $1.254 million, but with everything the area has to offer and more.
If you're buying, that's a bonus; if you've recently bought, it's a moot point - you're probably not going anywhere for a while.
I'd say to anyone thinking about it: downsize your home and super-size your lifestyle. With this many benefits, you won't regret it one bit.
