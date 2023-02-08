Destroying the economy won't save it

Dr Philip Lowe and his colleagues on the Reserve Bank board should reflect on the fate of Ben Tre at the height of the Tet offensive in 1968.
The Vietcong had captured the town, an important provincial capital. By the time they were driven out 5000 homes had been destroyed and 30,000 people were left homeless refugees.
In the aftermath a journalist quoted an unnamed officer as having said "we had to destroy the town in order to save it".
That philosophy appears to underpin the RBA's decision to increase interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent on Tuesday despite a significant fall in consumer spending in the December quarter.
Rates are now the highest they have been since 2011. The increase will add $90 a month to repayments on a $600,000 variable mortgage.
And, to make matters worse, in his explanatory statement Dr Lowe made it clear the pain is far from over.
"The board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead," he said.
Dr Lowe also issued a stern warning to workers and unions seeking increased wages to cover rising costs of living.
"Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years," he said. "Given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead."
Australian workers are in a Catch-22 situation. When inflation is low, as it has been for well over a decade, they are told they don't need a wage rise. When inflation is high, as now, they are told they can't have one.
Dr Lowe again justified the board's actions and, indirectly, the government's refusal to provide direct cost of living relief to those on low and fixed incomes, by saying: "High inflation makes life difficult for people".
This truism cannot hide the fact the RBA's decision to ramp up the cash rate from .1 per cent to 3.35 per cent since May after having previously said rates were "unlikely" to start rising until 2024 has already made life "difficult for people".
That's because, despite the back-to-back rate increases, inflation keeps on rising. People have to pay more for fuel, for groceries and other necessities at the same time rents and home loan repayments have gone up, up, and away.
One issue Dr Lowe did not address on Tuesday was whether or not the RBA had taken the latest round of energy price increases, which kicked in February 1, into account.
It could be argued that given they will also take money out of people's pockets they were a de facto interest rate rise in themselves.
Meanwhile the Treasurer, who is still months away from detailing what form direct cost of living relief will take, is happy to let Dr Lowe become the national focus for public opprobrium and discontent.
He seems to be of the view "better him than me", especially given the prospects that Dr Lowe's appointment will be extended come September are now vanishingly slim.
When asked if the RBA was on the right track on Wednesday Dr Chalmers said: "I'm obviously not going to give free advice to the Reserve Bank".
That is code for dodging hard decisions on how best to help Australian battlers through genuinely hard times while conveniently blaming somebody else.
People elect governments to lead and to do what is right - especially for the most vulnerable and those unable to help themselves. It's about time the Albanese government started doing that in regard to the cost of living emergency.
