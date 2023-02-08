The Canberra Times
Destroying the economy won't save it

By The Canberra Times
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
Life has just become much harder for home loan borrowers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Dr Philip Lowe and his colleagues on the Reserve Bank board should reflect on the fate of Ben Tre at the height of the Tet offensive in 1968.

