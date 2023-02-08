The Canberra Times
Opinion

The RBA signals two rate rises as Australia's economic outlook darkens

By Peter Martin
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Reserve Bank's assessment of the economy after the increases are over is bleak. Picture Shutterstock

Australia's cash rate has hit 3.35 per cent, after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates for the ninth time in a row - and signalled more interest rate pain ahead. The 0.25 percentage point rise adds $90 a month to a $600,000 variable mortgage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.