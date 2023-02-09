The Canberra Times
Opinion

Indonesia and Australia co-chair Bali Process meeting in Adelaide this week, look for solution to Asian deaths at sea

By Elaine Pearson, Shayna Bauchner
February 10 2023 - 5:30am
A Rohingya woman lies unconscious on the shore of Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized. Picture Getty Images

It's been happening for a decade. Every year as South Asia's monsoon season ends in late October and the dry season begins, rickety boats overloaded with ethnic Rohingya leave Bangladesh and Myanmar. They head into the Bay of Bengal, en route to Malaysia, for the promise of work and greater freedoms. Many of these boats never reach their destination, and over the last few months - as in previous years - hundreds have drowned at sea.

