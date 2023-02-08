Canberra region artists Annette Blair is the winner of the Vicki Torr International Year of Glass Prize.
Both the non-acquisitive $10,000 prize and the $1000 People's Choice Prize were awarded to Blair at the 2023 AUSGLASS Conference in Melbourne.
Her piece, A Quiet Afternoon in May 2022, was displayed in Blair's award-winning solo exhibition at Canberra Glassworks, Quietly Spoken. Blair works out of the Canberra glassworks as well as her own studio in Burra.
The piece comprises two dented buckets full of sticks, surrounded by fallen autumn leaves, all made in glass.
The work was produced and supported by Canberra Glassworks Mentoring Program undertaken by Blair in 2020-22.
Blair is interested in "our relationship with well-used domestic objects, and how these everyday items like used paint cans and buckets can trigger memories of a specific place, time, or person".
She creates still-life scenes using perfectly-crafted glass objects, turning everyday items in fragile works of art.
The one-off prize honours the spirit of glass artist Vicki Torr's legacy on the 30th anniversary of her death and coinciding with the United Nations International Year of Glass.
"It celebrates the ongoing vitality of the contemporary glass movement in Australia, acknowledges the innovation, excellence, and creativity of glass artists within Australia and looks to showcase work that displays creative, conceptual, and technical risk-taking as will pieces rooted in established and traditional practices".
Canberra Glassworks artistic director Aimee Frodsham said Blair was a worthy winner of the prize.
"This piece shows Annette Blair's technical brilliance in hot glass sculpting, surface treatment, scale, and conceptual rigour," she said.
"It is so wonderful that Annette is based in Canberra, her skills place her on an international level."
Blair said it was an honour to receive the award "for a piece very dear to my heart".
"I was equally thrilled to have been selected by my peers as the winner of the People's Choice Award from a beautiful display of finalists' work," she said.
Blair said the prize money would allow her to make new works. This year she will also travel to USA to work at two prestigious international glass schools, Pilchuck Glass School, and Pittsburgh Glass Centre.
