Annette Blair wins Vicki Torr International Year of Glass Prize

By Staff Reporters
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra glass artist Annette Blair. Picture supplied

Canberra region artists Annette Blair is the winner of the Vicki Torr International Year of Glass Prize.

