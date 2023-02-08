The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Reserve Bank of Australia could tip country into recession: employers

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe admitted the board had to navigate a narrow path in trying to tame inflation while keeping the economy on "an even keel". Picture Getty Images

Economists and business leaders have warned that more interest rate hikes risk tipping the economy into recession as scrutiny of the Reserve Bank of Australia's handling of monetary policy intensifies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.