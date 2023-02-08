The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Richard Marles confirms spycam audit, James Paterson puts spotlight on devices in Parliament

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Defence Minister confirms Chinese-linked surveillance cameras on Australia's military sites will be identified and removed, while an opposition senator questions if Parliament House was also compromised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

Former federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.