Once upon a make-up time, primer was exclusively used by professionals to prep models and brides, or anyone else who needed a flawless finish that would last for hours. But then early in the new millennium others began to see the benefits and it became more common to see primers in everyday make-up bags.
To enlighten the uninitiated, we asked Hilary Holmes from Holme Beauty to breakdown the basics when it comes to using primer.
What is a primer and how does it work?
A primer is a product that is used as the first step of your base make-up to create the ultimate preparation for whatever else is to come. If you have dry skin, it may be to hydrate it and smooth so the skin looks plumper; if it's oily it might be to control shine to ensure the make-up lasts longer.
Primers are super important because I am a big believer that there is no point doing your make-up if it's not going to look good or not last.
Where does it fit in a make-up routine?
It's directly after skin care and sunscreen. But before foundation and/or concealer.
How should it be applied?
I personally like a quick, no mess approach so love our Holme Beauty Number One Complexion brush. But I understand some people love their hands and I advocate for whatever works.
How do you choose the right shade?
When it comes to shades of the primers, it's all about the brands. I launched my Holme base primers because I saw a huge gap for primers that are shaded - there isn't any.
Our current shades, Bang & Boom aren't super specific, so can easily be matched. They also don't require a perfect match to work, as they are only very slightly tinted and can stretch across many skin tones.
Our next product launch will be the three shade extensions to the already popular primer range.
