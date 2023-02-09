"I've been mates with Shane for a long time," Newnham said. " I started training in my own right seven years ago and Shane helped get me a few horses to train. Shane has been a big help to my training career. He's good mates with the owner of Sunshine Rising. The horse had a bowed tendon to his near-front leg and was off the scene for more then 15 months with the injury. They had a really good opinion of Sunshine Rising so they gave him the long break and decided to have another go with him. He was in a paddock in New Zealand recovering and we did a bit of pre-training with him to see if he would stand another racing preparation and everything is pointing in the right direction. Sunshine Rising had two starts for us late last year at Rosehill and Randwick and I was really happy with those efforts. We gave him a short freshen up before winning a trial at Randwick just a couple of weeks ago."