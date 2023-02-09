Astute Sydney trainer Mark Newnham hopes to put the $3 million Australian Cup on the agenda for his veteran galloper Sunshine Rising after he tackles the $200,000 group 3 Carlyon Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
Newnham has revived the career of the former Hong Kong nine-year-old and could not be more pleased with his progress in the lead up to his second preparation.
"Sunshine Rising has trialled up really well leading into Saturday's race," Newnham told ACM Racing.
"I couldn't be any happier with how Sunshine Rising is going. He put in a bit of strong trackwork at Randwick on Tuesday. I think he's really suited to the set-weights and penalties conditions of the Carlyon Stakes."
The former jockey, who booted home more then 600 winners in his riding career, revealed great mate and former top jockey Shane Dye helped get Sunshine Rising to his Randwick stables.
"I've been mates with Shane for a long time," Newnham said. " I started training in my own right seven years ago and Shane helped get me a few horses to train. Shane has been a big help to my training career. He's good mates with the owner of Sunshine Rising. The horse had a bowed tendon to his near-front leg and was off the scene for more then 15 months with the injury. They had a really good opinion of Sunshine Rising so they gave him the long break and decided to have another go with him. He was in a paddock in New Zealand recovering and we did a bit of pre-training with him to see if he would stand another racing preparation and everything is pointing in the right direction. Sunshine Rising had two starts for us late last year at Rosehill and Randwick and I was really happy with those efforts. We gave him a short freshen up before winning a trial at Randwick just a couple of weeks ago."
Newnham has called on the services of top jockey Blake Shinn to ride Sunshine Rising in Saturday's 1600 metre contest.
"Blake is one of the best jockeys going around," he said. "I had a lot to do with Blake when I worked at Gai [Waterhouse's] for 20 years. He's a very talented jockey. I'm sure we'll get a better idea after Blake rides him on Saturday what we do going forward with Sunshine Rising.
"We've got a few options open to us. I would love to run him in the Australian Cup at Flemington in March. I think we would use a race like the Peter Young Stakes at Sandown on February 25 as the ideal lead in race to the Australian Cup but it all depends how we run on Saturday and what Blake thinks after his ride.
"There's also a couple of nice races in Sydney during its autumn carnival that could suit Sunshine Rising if we don't measure up to the Australian Cup. Sunshine Rising showed a lot of ability as a young horse in Hong Kong and I'm quietly confident he can measure up despite him getting on in years. I'm quietly confident he'll run well on Saturday."
Sunshine Rising heads to Nick Ryan's Flemington stables on Thursday in the lead up to the Carlyon Stakes.
"I will not be making the trip to Melbourne for Saturday's race," Newnham said.
"Sunshine Rising will be stabled at Nick's. We've got a couple of horses that may make the trip to Melbourne for its autumn carnival over the next six to eight weeks and they will be stabled there. I'm pretty busy at home in Sydney. We've got 50 horses in work every day of the year at our Randwick stables. I suppose you would call it a bouquet stable - that's the in-word for stables now - bouquet, if you're not like the big players like Waller's or Maher's training operations. I'm there first thing in the morning at 3.15am to turn the lights on for a 3.30am start.
"I'm pretty hands-on as I still ride trackwork. It's a very demanding lifestyle but I love it and wish for nothing else. I've been very lucky to have worked for some of the best trainers and I've just taken different aspects from their training styles to mould my own training model."
Sunshine Rising is a $5 chance in Bet365's early ratings for the Carlyon Stakes.
Sandown hosts the first Victorian group one race for 2023, with the running of the $750,000 Orr Stakes. The powerful training combination of Mick Price and Michael Kent saddle up well fancied chances in I'm Thunderstruck and Jacquinot in the 10 horse field.
Meanwhile, Sydney racing is at Randwick on Saturday. The feature race is the $2 million Inglis Millennium to be run over 1100 metres. Favourite for the two-year-old scamper is the Annabel Neasham trained filly Learning To Fly who won at her debut in the Widden Stakes at Rosehill last month. Bet365 rate Learning To Fly as a $2.90 hope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.