Gabby Sutcliffe could have chased a sky blue cap.
Instead the 20-year-old from Corowa shifted her life to Canberra to study, forcing her way into the ACT Meteors squad as a fast bowler on the rise.
Now she heads to Orange desperate to "show them what I've got", having risen through the NSW pathway and now with a chance to help her side finish above the Breakers on the WNCL table for the first time in history.
The Meteors have a chance to climb off the bottom of the ladder, with their final four games of their season coming against the two sides sitting immediately above them.
The ACT will face NSW at Wade Park on Friday and Sunday, before the Meteors host Victoria in a Phillip Oval double-header next week.
This week marks the final two games of the Breakers' season. Given they sit just one win clear of the Meteors, it looms as a crucial double-header for both sides looking to avoid the spoon.
The Meteors showed their hopes have a pulse when they upset Tasmania last month, with Sutcliffe taking four wickets to bowl the ACT to an 11-run victory.
"I reckon we have a pretty good opportunity against these last two teams to get a few wins under our belt. After Tassie, our whole squad is instilled with some confidence that we can get the job done," Sutcliffe said.
"I feel like I'm bowling with some freedom. I'm excited to get out onto Wade Park and show them what I've got. I've played there when I was younger for a NSW selection thing.
"Lots of our girls are originally from NSW and grew up in the pathway so it's a good opportunity to show them what we've got down here, what we've been learning.
"We're really looking forward to it, we always look forward to the New South games and having a battle against the gals up the road. We're really excited to get out to Orange."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
