The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Australia must avoid following UK's example of promoting vaping for smoking cessation

By Justin James
February 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-cigarettes may normalise the act of smoking and attract young people. Picture Getty Images

If you look around in 2023, vaping is absolutely everywhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.