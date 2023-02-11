The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | Can the Liberals convince Canberra everything is Labor's fault?

By Ian Warden
February 12 2023 - 5:00am
Ben Wilkie from Fraser "fishing" in a pothole on an ACT road. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Lovers of the English language and rapt students of the personality of Australia's federal capital city lend me your ears as I ask your opinion of how dyspeptic, how peevish, how livid, splenetic, choleric, seething and cantankerous, how nettled, steamed up, hopping mad and blue in the face Canberrans are.

