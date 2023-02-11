Whether or not Ms Lee's catalogue of ACT horror-shortcomings and of their being due to financial siphonings off for trams is sincere and accurate it may be that, harped on enough from now until the 2024 election (by which time, with Labor in power since the olden days of 2001, the "It's time" factor will be beefy in the extreme) it will work its cantankerous magic in enough simple, impressionable minds to give the Liberals victory.