The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: The Son is an impressive turn for High Jackman as a stilted, absent father

By Cris Kennedy
February 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Son. (M, 123 minutes)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.