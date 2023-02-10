The Son. (M, 123 minutes)
3 stars
You might have seen Anthony Hopkins's Oscar-winning turn as an ageing man grasping on to whatever memories or reality he can in Florian Zeller's 2021 feature The Father.
Hopkins played opposite Olivia Coleman, also Oscar-nominated as a daughter managing her father's physical and mental demise, and the film's screenplay won its other Oscar, a collaboration from writer-director Zeller with English playwright-screenwriter Christopher Hampton.
Hampton and Zeller collaborate again on The Son, a work which, just as with The Father, began its life as one of Zeller's trio of stage plays The Mother, The Father and The Son, all of which concern their protagonists' declining mental health.
There's a big trigger warning to issue, both for this review and for those considering watching the film - it's about a teen's suicidal thoughts and actions and their impact on a family barely equipped to deal with their own issues, much less their child's loud scream for help.
People wishing for a kinder or lighter film on this subject might look to Joe Bell or even Heathers.
The film isn't getting the kindest reviews overseas, it has a pretty shoddy 27 per cent rating on review website Rotten Tomatoes, but wading through the negatives, there seems to be a lot of unfair reviewing of these on-screen parents and their parenting, rather than the film itself.
This is a bit of a hard watch, about a family who don't get things right, but perhaps a film about people who get things absolutely right in this challenging space would be a documentary, or an instructional training video.
Turning up late one night at the New York apartment Nick (Hugh Jackman) shares with his new, younger wife Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is Nick's former wife Kate (Laura Dern).
Kate is calling on Nick to be there for their son in his time of need - son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) hasn't been to school for a month, is suffering from depression and asks if he can come and live with his father.
But being there for family doesn't come naturally to workaholic lawyer Nick.
A trip to see Nick's father Peter (Anthony Hopkins again, but this isn't a sequel) reinforces to Nick just how awful his upbringing was and how his generation was brought up to fear and repress emotion.
And so Nick tries as best he can, partially in penance for any role his walking out on Nicholas and Kate might have had in his son's fragile mental health.
Florian Zeller once again works with Christopher Hampton on the screenplay - Zeller does not write in English, but the collaboration is more than just translation, they make changes to Zeller's stage-bound original that play with our understanding of these characters.
Hugh Jackman does some interesting things here - first in terms of his career, choosing a role that demonstrates a depth and maturity he didn't need to tap into much as Wolverine.
But he needs to establish this more as he heads into his career's middle-age.
Nick is play-acting at being a father, a concept he didn't have role-modelled for him and one he's not confident at pulling off, and it's interesting to watch an actor act at acting.
Jackman isn't the only Aussie behind the scenes, with Lion and Top of the Lake filmmaker Emile Sherman in the producer's chair.
Zeller proves his first directing effort, which impressively landed two Oscars and countless other awards, wasn't a fluke.
He has said in interviews that the success of The Father allowed an admittedly difficult film like The Son to get funded and made, and this is certainly a difficult watch.
