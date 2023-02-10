See - there I go again, listing not one but two things I don't like, when literally no one even asked. But these are hardly controversial, surely? Camping is more problematic, because this one extends to so many tangential things; hiking, skiing, cycling, even picnics - anything that requires one to acquire and carry lots of gear is basically terminally annoying to me. The very concept of modern camping seems to be anathema to the spirit of the thing, because you may very well crave nature and the outdoors, but there are so many physical items littering the way between you and said outdoors - tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, little fancy stoves, a large car to jam them all into, safe in the knowledge that you will definitely have forgotten something important - that you may as well just go for a walk. Then you don't have to sleep on the ground, see?