The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

There's no point pretending to like things when you don't. Just don't call me a killjoy...

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated February 11 2023 - 9:25am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not really a Negative Nancy, to be honest... Picture Getty Images

We all have regrets in life. I try not to let my regrets become bigger than they need to be. Like everyone, I have a couple of sliding door moments, roads not taken that, years down the track, I can easily concede should have been.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.