We all have regrets in life. I try not to let my regrets become bigger than they need to be. Like everyone, I have a couple of sliding door moments, roads not taken that, years down the track, I can easily concede should have been.
But then, I wouldn't be here, would I? If I had taken that job back in 2005 (to use one example), I probably wouldn't have ended up packing up my life, going overseas, having the time of my life, meeting my partner, picking up where I left off in Canberra, having two luscious half-Asian children, and, eventually, be here to write this column, yada yada yada. See? It's easy to talk yourself down, even though I often look back on my 2005 self and shake my head in wonder. Who the hell did she think she was, turning down that job?
All this is to lead into one thing I do regret and still regret, and it is so niche and minor that I am embarrassed to write about it, but here goes. A couple of years ago, a website I occasionally visit had a section on "pet peeves" (it was American), one of them being listening to one's partner chew, another being hearing someone sneeze loudly. That kind of thing. The comments below - there were hundreds - were a thing to behold. I love hearing about other people's "pet hates" (we're back in Australia now), because I have so many, and I love seeing real-time confirmation that most people do, that I am not uniquely contrary.
And so, cracking my knuckles, I joined the online fray and set about making a list (in the comments) of some of these pet hates. The list was longer than it should have been. Some of the commenters sub-commented, agreeing with most of them, but just as many were appalled at my apparent cantankerousness and misandry.
Look, in the scheme of things, the responses were largely irrelevant to me. It was the fact of having typed up my list and made it concrete, and digitally forced it on people, that I very quickly came to regret. It was, I think, a moment that changed me. It was my final, long-delayed acceptance that no one cares what I like and don't like, and I don't need to tell people unless it comes up.
Because most of the things on the list are things that I - being a civilised person - simply tolerate or avoid. I don't generally get all "dietary requirement" about them and announce them the moment I enter a room. So why did I need to list them? I got no satisfaction out of it at all, because almost all the things are things that most people love. This in itself is a thing that annoys me, because I strongly suspect that more people than not actually hate, say, karaoke, but feel somehow obligated to "join in the fun".
When I refuse, point blank, to participate or even go anywhere near a place where people are singing into a microphone who aren't professionals or talented, I am always subjected to puzzled, pitying looks, as though I'm the one with the problem.
See - there I go again, listing not one but two things I don't like, when literally no one even asked. But these are hardly controversial, surely? Camping is more problematic, because this one extends to so many tangential things; hiking, skiing, cycling, even picnics - anything that requires one to acquire and carry lots of gear is basically terminally annoying to me. The very concept of modern camping seems to be anathema to the spirit of the thing, because you may very well crave nature and the outdoors, but there are so many physical items littering the way between you and said outdoors - tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, little fancy stoves, a large car to jam them all into, safe in the knowledge that you will definitely have forgotten something important - that you may as well just go for a walk. Then you don't have to sleep on the ground, see?
I'll pull myself back here, and say that thankfully, I have a best friend who is very low-key about things, but agrees with almost everything I profess to dislike. Best of all, she meets them all with a shrug. "It sucks," she agrees, shrugging, when I wonder, all Seinfeld-esque, why so many grown adults are so willing to don costumes at a grown-up party (and I'm the one with the problem??), or, I don't know, talk about Wordle or something. She moves on easily, and I have no need to justify anything. I mean she, of all people, knows I'm no killjoy. I'm actually not a negative Eeyore! I am, fundamentally, an optimistic and positive person with a juvenile sense of humour! I laugh more than I cry! I appreciate so many of the small things in life!
It reminds me that things can be, and are, quite simple. Just be quiet, Negative Nancy, and move on.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
