Only federal government action can slay 'reflation' dragon

Trying to solve the problem of price surges is beyond the remit of the RBA. Only a whole of government response can do anything about it, and then not much.
What we are experiencing is "reflation" as the economy comes out of the COVID era, coupled with price increases caused by fires, floods, plague, war, pestilence and other catastrophes.
There are some things the governments of Australia can do to ameliorate the effects of the current situation. Raising interest rates isn't one of them. For the rest of us, we just have wait it out.
Meanwhile the RBA has to be stopped from running amok with the interest rate wrecking ball. All it's doing is creating unnecessary misery and anxiety for people living in the real world, particularly those who have mortgages, people who are renting and businesses wanting to expand.
The RBA is blind to what's happening in the real world. The effects of rising interest rates are not included in the CPI.
The government has lost control of it own bank. It's time for the departments of Treasury and Finance to get on with the job of managing the economy and leave the RBA to decide what faces to put on notes.
I must admit I am a little bemused by Liberal Senator James Paterson (War memorial pulls Chinese 'spy cams' - Times 8 February) welcoming the Australian War Memorial's decision to remove 11 surveillance cameras.
What is it that the War Memorial has to hide?
Surely it is not covertly refurbishing some of our World War II, artillery and .303 Lee-Enfields so that the populace can be armed in readiness for our imminent defence of Taiwan alongside our American saviours from that previous "stoush" that the memorial so lionises?
It really is time that some of our politicians and ex-'Colonel Blimps' grew up
Canberra is facing a shortage of casual teachers. Having worked in this field for sometime, it does not surprise me.
From the beginning of December until early March, a casual teacher receives absolutely no income. Could you go three to four months per year without income? Would you call that a job?
If schools want a labour supply of relief teachers maybe they need to rethink how their workforce is paid. Sadly, children's education will continue to suffer while the teaching profession continues to implement a failed employment structure.
The decision not have the King's image on our fiver has led to some revanchist history. The latest is Felicity Chivas's claim (Letters, February 9) that not having the monarch's image on the fiver is not a long tradition given his mum's was only there since 1992.
The tradition is actually a long one: the monarch's image has always appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknotes [with the exception of the last 10 shilling notes].
For example, Queen Elizabeth II was on the last quid note, the first $1 note, and the $2 note after the $1 note was abolished. Still, why fuss about the Reserve Bank's decision? It is a great idea to recognise the first Australians.
Mario Stivala says that "if you are unsure or just don't know [about the Voice] vote "No'".
This is just what the conservatives want? It is how they scuppered the Republic referendum.
He also agrees with the KISS principle advocated by Ray Armstrong (Letters, January 27) which Dutton et al are busily trying to advocate against by pressing for more detail.
The latest iteration in all of this is Warren Mundine's suggestion we should include migrants and refugees in the Voice, an idea firmly rejected by the Federation of Ethnic Community Councils of Australia for the "distraction" that it is.
Don't let the conservatives confuse you. This is a vote on a principle. And it must be entered into the Constitution, not just legislated, because with the return of a conservative government it could be amended and amended until it is meaningless.
Warren Mundine seems to have forgotten it was the migrants and the children of migrants who wrote the constitution.
But more alarming is his misleading claim that the Indigenous Voice is an elitist project that talks down Australia as a racist country. I'm not denying that Australia has a problem with racism; recent events at soccer matches and the Australian Open suggests that we are, not to mention the Cronulla riots.
But we're dealing with it, as best we can, through legislation and assimilation. Our constitution should be colour-blind. It is the foundation upon which we frame our laws. To introduce ethnicity to it, other than by recognising the deep significance of the 65,000 years of stewardship that Arthur Phillip claimed for the British crown in 1788, would only entrench the racial differences that make up the Australia population.
Colin Dedman (Letters, January 27) seems to think achieving net zero emissions is impossible.
Well if we are to achieve the Paris target of holding temperature increase well below two degrees we need to achieve net zero emissions.
There has been some major work on this in recent times, including by the Academy of Science and the CSIRO. There is huge potential for Australia with its large land area, for revegetation (with associated benefits for say biodiversity) and likely advances in carbon capture and USE.
A major new international report on Carbon Capture and Removal (CDR) notes that while 120 national governments have net zero emission targets few have actionable plans for developing CDR.
The Albanese government as part of its climate policy must have a policy and program to put in place CDR actions.
I have no problems with ministers of a friendly country offering advice to ministers of another friendly country but Penny Wong's advice to the British about addressing old colonial issues was not only misguided but incorrect.
Taking her own family experience as an example, it demonstrates what great opportunities the British Empire provided to so many of its subjects.
She would have been far better off telling her British counterparts that they needed to follow their Polish, German and French counterparts and urgently and significantly increase their defence expenditure.
That does not augur well for AUKUS.
To paraphrase Jack Kershaw (Letters, February 3): Users testify that Canberra's roads are popular and operating well. Surely it is logical to continue with the citywide system, sensitively and expeditiously, for long-term benefit.
The "optics" and permanence of cars makes them appealing and reassuring, and can justify the cost. Road "land-value-capture" property development needs to be carried out more sensitively.
The road system services all of the national attractions. The current public transport system doesn't do that; and critically, is mired in major planning, heritage, cultural-landscape, aesthetic, structural, time, traffic, and cost problems, many of them unresolvable.
The government has sent a contingent of ADF personnel to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. This brings back memories of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam conflict when a contingent of ADF personnel known as AATV were sent to Vietnam to train Vietnamese.
It was only a matter of time before Australian troops were also fighting the Vietcong with, sadly, the loss of many Australian lives.
It will only take a request from the Ukrainian President before Australia will find itself also fighting against Russia.
We are cannot afford what it must be costing the tax payer for the government to send millions of dollars of hardware to Ukraine
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the ambulance officers, all staff at the Canberra Emergency and Orthopaedic Wards, the staff at Calvary John James Hospital, particularly Deakin Ward, the staff at the Mullangarrie unit and the ACT Transitional Therapy Rehabilitation and Care team who assisted Richard after a nasty fall.
The exceptional care and compassion Richard received greatly assisted him in his recovery and rehabilitation. The health system came up trumps when we needed it.
I'm waiting on conspiracy theories re the Chinese balloon. There must be a more inscrutable explanation.
If the USA flew an intelligence gathering balloon over the People's Republic of China (PRC), it would not remain in the sky for long. It would be rightly deemed to be an act of aggression and a violation of the sovereignty of that country.
The flip side of compelling politicians who defect from their party, usually on a matter of principle, is that such a law could be used to mandate the forced resignations from Parliament of MPs who, for whatever reason, have been expelled from their party. That would clearly be undemocratic.
I am totally haunted by the image of the baby girl found alive beneath the rubble in Syria. She was still attached to her dead mother by the umbilical cord. She has to be a symbol to Syria, Turkey and the world of the preciousness of life and hope amidst despair.
I like Noel Pearson's suggestion that we celebrate the two Australias, Indigenous Australia on January 25, and Australia since 1788 on January 26.
Ah, now I see. We need the nuclear subs to effect the final sinking of the fatally damaged SS Medicare.
Would it not have been smarter to just replace the allegedly suspect cameras at the Australian War Memorial without all the ongoing brouhaha? The Chinese have been insulted and humiliated by the West for centuries. Now they don't have to take it any more. No wonder they are sensitive.
Dr Chalmers has said "I'm obviously not going to give free advice to the Reserve Bank". While he doesn't directly tell the RBA what to do the Secretary to the Treasury is a member of the RBA Board. I'm sure they make the Treasurer's views quite plain.
According to media reports Australian universities will host 50,000 Chinese students this year. If proof was ever wanted that Australia has transitioned from being the "lucky country" to the "stupid country" then this is it.
When did we decide to change the spelling of aging to "ageing"? I must have missed the memo. I don't want to start raging, or savaging anyone, but we were managing quite well before the change took place.
I noted two Aussie players closely examining the cricket pitch in India while speculating it was seriously rough. They were so close they could have sanded it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.