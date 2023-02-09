The Canberra Times
The Bald Archy is back, with Albo as Rabbitoh Man and Dutton as "Wedneday's child, full or woe"

By Megan Doherty
February 10 2023 - 5:30am
Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe (Apologies to Wednesday Addams) by Judy Nadin. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The cheeky Bald Archy Prize is back with everyone from Albo in his Rabbitohs jumper to Peter Dutton as Netflix sensation Wednesday to a gesticulating Gina Rinehart in this year's mix.

