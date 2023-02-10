Lester's reply is long but well worth the read: "I come from a large farm family of 10 kids. We grew up about 150 miles southwest of Chicago, in northern Illinois. Half of us are now gone, but between them, their kids, and now their grandkids, I probably write several hundred letters - real letters - a year. I have a younger brother who lives in Culcairn. He and his wife have five adult children, each of whom have kids. I try to keep in touch with birthday and anniversary cards/notes. In addition, I write to family members in the US, colleagues, and friends. A couple of years ago, the US Postal Service increased the cost of a first-class stamp by 2c. For several years now, I've paid more in that marginal cost for each letter I write than do many major American corporations pay in income taxes for an entire year - and I don't mean the total cost of stamps, but the recent marginal increase in the price of one first-class stamp. Maybe American public policy prefers underwriting greed than in preserving its postal system. Family and preserving family connections are important - at least rhetorically - but evidently profits trump those worthy intangibles. But the redeeming factor for me is that a dollar invested in postage, whether to someone in Aussie Land or in the States, is an eminently worthy investment."