Cost-of-living crisis pushes more Canberrans towards assistance services, HelpingACT says

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
February 20 2023 - 5:30am
HelpingACT President Mohammad Ali, Toni La Brooy, Sainath and Devyabi Mallapur packing groceries at Helping ACT headquarters for people in need. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

HelpingACT President Mohammad Ali and his army of volunteers are doing their best to support Canberrans struggling with rate hikes and surging inflation.

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

