Wilting, dry leaves, yellowing, indicate heat or water stress

Your garden can face extremes during summer.
Going from one week of intense high temperatures to the next with record rainfalls, or even snow, is par for the course.
It's fortunate that most plants can cope with such extremes.
February tends to be the hottest month of the year and despite recent good rainfall plants will soon be displaying signs of water stress as things warm up again.
Wilting leaves, tight dry looking foliage, dieback, lack of flowers and a general yellow appearance are all symptomatic of heat and water stress.
Cutting back any damaged foliage on most garden plants now will encourage new growth, however, this will also make plants susceptible to any additional extreme weather events that may occur in the next couple of months.
As plants feeder roots can be found in the top 15 centimetres of soil, roots will quickly become desiccated without adequate soil moisture.
Topping up mulches will assist in retaining moisture for the next spell of hot weather but never mulch a dry soil, deep water first or mulch following rain.
Mulching gardens now will also prevent many weed seeds, which have been lying dormant, from germinating.
Apply mulch in a layer 50 millimetres thick for best results to retain moisture and suppress weeds.
Following extreme weather events stressed plants are the first to succumb to pests and diseases such as leaf-eating insects, sap suckers and fungal diseases.
These plant problems peak in February and March, so additional effort on the gardener's part will ensure good cultural practices are in place.
Correct plant nutrition, regular watering and monitoring and implementing pest and disease management as required, will ensure good crops and flowers well into autumn.
Even with best intentions gardeners will still experience some losses or plant damage when weather extremes occur.
As summer slowly draws to a close and shadows lengthen to give way to the mild season of autumn gardeners can breathe a collective sigh of relief.
That relief is usually short lived though, as each season comes with its own set of challenges. But that's gardening.
