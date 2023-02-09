The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 10, 1966

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 10 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1966.

Prior to Changeover Day (also known as 'C-Day') on February 14, on this day in 1966 The Canberra Times reported on a 'deluge of pennies' at Canberra banks.

