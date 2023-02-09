Times Past: February 10, 1966

Prior to Changeover Day (also known as 'C-Day') on February 14, on this day in 1966 The Canberra Times reported on a 'deluge of pennies' at Canberra banks.
In the late 1950s, the Menzies government decided to change the Australian currency to its own decimalised one to keep things simple and pragmatic. The original pounds, shillings and pence system made for difficult international transactions. This led to many campaigns on educating the public on how the changeover would work, what the currency would look like and how the old system translated to the new dollar and cents system.
On this day in 1966, there were four days left until official 'C-Day' and only two days left of banking days before the big change happened.
The Reserve Bank in London circuit changed 20 pounds worth of pennies for $40 for one customer after he presented his pennies in a bucket to the bank teller.
Some of the bank staff were concerned the public did not have a great grasp of the working of the new decimal system. Many people accepted they would be spending in the new dollars and cents but had not converted their income mentally.
While there was still "plenty of time", bank staff were working overtime including late night and weekend shifts. Mr Sim, of ES and A Bank, said his bank had one of its busiest days and his tellers had already been asked for dollar notes, requests which had to be "gently refused".
Hotels, milk vendors and petrol stations were all a little wary of how the conversions were to work but confident the public would be understanding while everyone switched over.
