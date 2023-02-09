The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Data matching will help find $50 million from ACT's land tax cheats, government believes

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, speaking to reporters about his government's mid-year budget update on Thursday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government expects to recoup $50 million in unpaid land taxes over the next four years by using data matching techniques to find people who have failed to declare they owe the tax.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.