The Canberra Times
Advice

Be sure to get your pet to the vet for regular check-ups

By Rspca
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:40am, first published February 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Pets need vaccinations against diseases just like we do

An important part of being a responsible pet owner is to have your dog or cat vaccinated, by a qualified veterinarian, against preventable diseases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.