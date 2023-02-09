A woman accused of driving at two people before crashing into a garage door "took off down the road like a bat out of hell", a witness has claimed.
Rebecca Katherine Krutsky, 50, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday for the second day of a hearing before magistrate Glenn Theakston.
She previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving, and two counts of using an offensive weapon in circumstances dangerous to a person.
She has pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging property.
The court heard two women were visiting a friend who lives on the same street as Krutsky in Taylor in September last year.
In evidence, the friend told the court via a Mandarin interpreter that while they were in her home she heard Krutsky yelling from across the street.
The homeowner said she thought Krutsky was fighting with another person but she was not sure because of her limited English.
The court heard in January that Krutsky was yelling at them to call the police.
It is alleged when the two women left the home and walked down the street, Krutsky pulled up alongside them in a Holden Cruze and yelled at them.
Krutsky then turned the car into a driveway the women were crossing and accelerated, missing the pair by less than one metre, the prosecution claims.
The friend told the court she was standing on her front lawn at the time and saw Krutsky drive at the women, and yelled at them to run back inside.
"I think she was trying to kill them," she said.
The women ran back towards the house, only for Krutsky to allegedly follow at speed and crash into a garage at that property.
The court heard this caused between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of damage, with Krutsky's vehicle crashing through the roller door and hitting a BMW belonging to the homeowners.
Questioned by the defence, the homeowner admitted she was angry about the damage but did not seem to understand the proposition her anger may have impacted her memory.
A neighbour also gave evidence. He told the court Krutsky had "made a vicious attempt" to run the two women over.
The witness was asked by the prosecution to draw a diagram showing the incident and to label the alleged victims' position.
He agreed but told the court he would draw the two women as stick figures.
He said after Krutsky crashed into the garage, she reversed and "took off down the street like a bat out of hell".
A triple zero call made by Krutsky after the crash was played to the court.
Krutsky could be heard telling the operator she was driving to Gungahlin Police Station but needed to buy a coffee and some cigarettes first.
Police body-worn camera footage was also played.
In the video, Krutsky sppoke to police officers after arriving at the Gungahlin station.
With a takeaway coffee cup in hand, she told police she had driven the smashed car to the station.
When asked about the car, Krutsky said she had seen two women "in my f---ing house" and had chased them across the road.
"I accidentally had my foot still on the accelerator and had [sic] hit that f---ing roller door," she told police.
In the video, police officers arrested Krutsky and took her to a cell while she repeatedly asked: "Can I have my coffee?"
The hearing is set to continue on Friday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
