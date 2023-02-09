We live at a time when the meaning of words such as calamity, disaster and catastrophe are often stretched far beyond what they were coined to describe.
That means when something truly devastating - such as this week's appalling series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria - occurs language fails us.
How can anybody not standing in the middle of the rubble, the dead and the widespread devastation appreciate the apocalyptic nature of this disaster? It is already known to have killed at least 15,000 people and may well have killed tens of thousands more.
Many of those crushed under the ruins of what were once their homes will likely never be found. Families and friends will spend the rest of their own lives mourning loved ones missing and presumed dead.
The most fortunate are those killed outright. There are many others struck down by fallen buildings and left with mortal injuries whose lives will slip away before - or even if - rescuers can reach them.
Who can fail to be moved by the story of unnamed Syrian "Jane Doe", a newly born infant whose mother had just given birth to her when the earthquake struck? "Jane" survived relatively unscathed. Her mother, still attached to the child by the umbilical chord, and her father were dead next to her.
The footage of this little girl, orphaned at birth and born into a community ravaged by famine, civil war and now a catastrophic natural disaster being tenderly - even lovingly - carried to safety by those who saved her is heart wrenching. What does the future hold for this child, cast adrift on a very cruel sea?
And let's not forget the rescuers. As is always the case when disasters such as these happen the very first "first responders" are the survivors themselves.
With no training, wracked by grief, and often with little or no heavy equipment, they threw caution to the wind and started tunnelling for other survivors.
While Turkey, which has long prepared for this type of calamity as a result of harsh experience, was able to call on international assistance, which arrived quite expeditiously, the story in Syria is very different.
While the country's dictator, President Bashar al-Assad, has said he has the situation in hand and that all aid should be delivered through his government, he is lying through his teeth.
He wants to use the tragedy, and the aid that it will bring, to regain control of areas now in rebel hands.
This is a country which has been at war with itself for 11 years. Hundreds of thousands have been killed and at least half the population have been forced to flee their homes. Millions of Syrians are now living abroad as refugees.
These are some of the reasons why Western governments and aid agencies won't write the regime any cheques, blank or otherwise.
Most will only provide aid through NGOs that already have people on the ground, even in areas where al-Assad's writ does run.
The moral bankruptcy of a brutal regime considered so corrupt it cannot be trusted to save its own people will make it very hard for Syrian survivors to get back onto their feet.
The refugees trapped in camps in Turkey and elsewhere were forgotten by the world a long time ago. It is imperative Australia and other wealthy nations move to ensure those affected by this tragedy don't share that fate.
Helping the victims of this tragedy over the long haul, not just for the next few weeks, is going to be one of the great humanitarian challenges of our time.
This is especially true of the Syrians who it would be easy to put in the "too hard basket" after the world's attention moves on.
It is up to ordinary people in Australia and elsewhere to remind governments that they have a duty to all humankind.
