"I see irony in how, as humans, we can now admit to being part of the ecosystem, rather than apart from it or even above it, but still struggle to let other beings have their own agency. I think a lot about our impact and responsibilities in a multi-species community - our limits of the interpretation of others - and our constant need to anthro-translate. My works comment on the unknowable in relationships and, by extension, on the profound mystery of all living things."