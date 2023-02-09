[byrd] Dan Maginnity: Memory Persists. Nancy Sever Gallery [City Walk Gallery, level 1], 131 City Walk, Civic. Closes February 26, Wed - Sat 11am - 5pm
Five years ago, when I received an invitation to see this artist's work at this gallery, it was advertised as "Byrd: Unreliable narrator". The invitation to the present show reads: "[byrd] Dan Maginnity: Memory Persists".
There is symbolism in language and whereas Byrd was known primarily as a graffiti street artist and public muralist, the new art gallery artist is no longer primarily known by his "tag name", but by his actual name, Dan Maginnity.
Does this mean that as the artist ages and assumes social responsibilities, his art becomes more conventional, less provocative and more compatible with the values and tastes of the art market? Possibly not in the case of this artist.
The piece that dominates this show and occupies the window wall of this gallery is titled "Rampant apathy, 2023", and measures 160 cm by 420 cm - in other words, a mural-size piece. Against a yellow background, there is a huge sprawling dead parrot roughly blocked out with house paint and enamel spray paint. Is it roadkill or a sacrifice?
What adds to the impact of the image and gives a particular sting to its tail is the realisation that the painting is executed on recycled United Australia Party roadside election corflutes, apparently adopted during the recent elections.
From under the bird image, the original political lettering shines through, in reverse, as the painting is executed on the back of the campaign corflutes. Leaving aside questions of legality, as I don't know the legal status and ownership of used political corflutes, the medium and the materials become part of the message of the artwork and a comment on the apathy towards the environment by some political parties. Clive Palmer may not see the funny side in his contribution to the irony of the piece.
Maginnity's work generally belongs to the realm of environmental protest art, where the artist has studied for a long time the micro-environment of Canberra in which he finds himself, and birds become quite literally the canaries in the coalmine. In an artist's statement for this exhibition, Maginnity writes:
"I see irony in how, as humans, we can now admit to being part of the ecosystem, rather than apart from it or even above it, but still struggle to let other beings have their own agency. I think a lot about our impact and responsibilities in a multi-species community - our limits of the interpretation of others - and our constant need to anthro-translate. My works comment on the unknowable in relationships and, by extension, on the profound mystery of all living things."
Working on salvaged, or in his words, "repurposed" materials, that include television screens, bits of IKEA furniture, kitchen baking trays, shop signage and packing crates, his bold bird imagery reigns supreme throughout this rather large exhibition of about 35 paintings.
The birds are colourful, confronting social beings claiming space, while, at the same time, endangered and at times struggling for survival, not only through habitat loss, but because of humankind's global impact through climate change.
There is a mixture of humour and decorative flamboyance in some of the smaller paintings including "Social rituals, 2018", and "Locality aggregator, 2019", where the birds convey both beauty and defiance.
In some ways, this is a stronger and more coherent exhibition than his previous show; the ornamental dazzle of the brilliant colours, frequently applied through simplified stencils, is effective and memorable. The patterning at times appears overwhelming, but it does not detract from the basic political content of the pieces.
