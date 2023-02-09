Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson refused to say whether she branded a former member of her staff as disloyal and declined to say why union access to her office had been detrimental.
Ms Davidson also thanked past and current staff members in her office for participating in a review of its culture after being questioned in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The review, released almost two weeks ago, found inexperience, a lack of quality leadership and workplace conflict contributed to a high rate of staff quitting.
Ms Davidson also last week apologised and admitted she was wrong for saying publicly a staff complaint about her behaviour had not been discussed with her, when she had in fact made a written and verbal apology.
The minister also revealed the complaint was lodged in November 2021 about the way she spoke to a staff member in front of other staff.
The opposition used Thursday's Legislative Assembly question time to again ask the Mental Health Minister about her behaviour, the review and the culture of her office.
The Liberals' Elizabeth Kikkert asked Ms Davidson to explain whether her explanation for staff departures - which included moving overseas and interstate, and seeking other career opportunities - was correct.
The inquiry into Ms Davidson's office - conducted by consultants Proximity - was told some staffers who had quit the office also told the consultants internal conflict was the reason they had left.
"There have been a number of staff who have left my office for a range of different reasons. I would also like to say from the outset that what we all want from our workplaces is a healthy and safe workplace where people feel supported to do the best work they can," Ms Davidson said in response.
"The kind of people who come to work in an office such as a government minister's office are the kind of people who are highly skilled professionals, who are passionate about progressing good policy outcomes, and that is the kind of work they want to do. That is certainly the kind of workplace that I was trying to achieve."
Ms Davidson did not directly answer, when asked by the opposition, whether she had described a former member of her staff as disloyal or whether she had described a former member of staff as having been fired when they had in fact resigned.
Those incidents are detailed in the report into Ms Davidson's office, but the report does not indicate who made the comments.
"The people who have come to work in my office over the period of the past two years are people who are intensely loyal to being able to progress good policy outcomes for the people in the community that we are trying to help. And I do not appreciate people insinuating that there would be any such disloyalty," she said.
Ms Davidson also declined to answer a question about the level of access the Community and Public Sector Union had to her office, which the consultants' report identified as an issue.
"I think that would be a matter that goes to how individual people interacted and I don't think it would be appropriate for me to discuss that in chamber," she said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr condemned the Canberra Liberals after Tuesday's question time for running a "fairly crass and gross political hit job" on Ms Davidson.
Mr Barr again stood by Ms Davidson, saying the public could have confidence in her work. He also acknowledged the "steep learning curve" in become a minister in the ACT government at the same time as being elected to the Assembly.
"I'm sure the minister has learnt from this experience, understands her responsibilities under the ministerial code of conduct and understands that it's important to learn from challenges," Mr Barr said on Tuesday.
The opposition had accused Ms Davidson of breaching the code when she had to admit she was wrong in her statement about her knowledge of a staffer's complaint, but Mr Barr accepted her apology.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
