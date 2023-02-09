Nepal Festival in Canberra this weekend

Nepalese culture will be showcased this weekend at the inaugural Nepal Festival Canberra.
It's all happening at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park in Canberra on Saturday from noon to 10pm.
A parade first will start at 11am in Garema Place and go down City Walk and then towards Commonwealth Park.
The festival is organised by the Non-Resident Nepali Association Australia which represents Nepalese people living in Australia.
The festival will include Nepalese food, information about tourism and trade opportunities in Nepal
