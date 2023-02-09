The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why Shoalhaven is the place to be for wellness tourism: Restoring balance at the Stand Tall Retreat in Berry

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:00pm, first published February 9 2023 - 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An outdoor pilates class with Jacqui Shearing from South Coast Barre and Pilates. Picture supplied

Everyone needs an escape at some point, don't they?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.