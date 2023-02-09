When Kae Tempest wraps up their albums, they do so with what is described as a prayer to love.
For the English poet, author and recording artist's latest album, The Line Is A Curve, that prayer comes in the form of Grace, a song that quite literally has the lyrics "Let me give love, receive love and be nothing by love".
And while these loving endings have appeared on their albums since the release of their first one, Everybody Down, in 2014, Tempest says it was a tradition that they almost fell into.
It all comes down to which note they want to leave the audience with. As with all their albums, The Line Is A Curve is a narrative - it tells a story through its songs, and what better way to end said story than on a note of love?
"It just feels right, when you're composing the journey of an album - it just feels like the right thing to end there," Tempest says.
"[The 2019 album] The Book of Traps and Lessons initially ended with All Humans Too Late - the poem that's in the middle of the record, it used to come at the end. And I realised, after playing the album through to a few people ... ending the album with that poem was just so gutting for people.
"It put them in a place of like, what have I just listened to? It was so hard and dark to leave them in that place. But moving the poem to the middle of the record, and letting the rest of the record respond and build from that moment of despair into the moment of connection and reflection, makes the whole experience and listening to the album different.
"So that taught me quite a lot actually about your responsibility of where you're asking people to join you from, and then where you will leave them at the end of the record. You want to leave them in a place which will resonate, hopefully at the right frequency for them to have connected with the record."
Tempest likens the process to their other written work - while the album is written as a narrative, it's not always written sequentially. Songs, scenes, chapters - whatever they may be - shuffle around until the entire narrative works.
But the same similarities can also be found in the writing process.
"A novelist once told me that writing a novel is like digging a ditch. You got to go out there and just dig, and you got to dig until it's done," Tempest says.
"It's not the kind of beautiful, sonorous dream that it might appear to be from the outside. You go out there and you work. You work at this."
When it comes to The Live Is A Curve, it's an album that tells a story of acceptance, resilience, and perseverance. It seems fitting that an album featuring such themes should come out of a pandemic. But for Tempest personally, the album also followed a time when they were also coming into their own as a person.
In August 2020, Tempest came out as non-binary in an Instagram post, announcing that their name was now Kae (they were formerly known as Kate Tempest).
"I've been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time," they wrote at the time.
"I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection. This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life. And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
