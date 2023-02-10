Take a seat | Trending

Practicality aside, chairs (and their fit for purpose counterparts) can add a great deal to a room - beautiful shapes, textural fabrics and strong design culminate to create a striking statement piece.
Pure retro armchair, $882. A mid-century, Scandinavian inspired design that would work in practically all home settings. vavoom.com.au
Odin boucle swivel chair, $1999. Its marshmallow-like appearance almost guarantees it'll become a major focal point. jameslane.com.au
Tannah rattan chair, $749.95. Rattan is enjoying a resurgence of-sorts, and works best with other neutrals for the seat and back cushion. pillowtalk.com.au
Kent chair, $3100. A lush option that's perfect for a bedroom, sitting or reading room. heatherlydesign.com.au
Hubert occasional chair, $349.95. While the name suggests such chairs only be used on occasion (when extra bottoms call for more seats), it's hard not to be drawn to this beauty. mocka.com.au
Chris dining chair, $842. A refined option, a set of them would sure make a modern statement around the table. satara.com.au
Mondo upholstered bench, $1500. Upholstered in blue velvet, consider taking a seat underneath a window or in a generously sized hallway. fentonandfenton.com.au
Marlo bar stool, $179. Fun pops of colour work well in the kitchen or kid-friendly spaces. earlysettler.com.au
Boucle chair, $6919. Anything wrapped in boucle fabric adds softness to your space and is neutral enough to complement your existing decor. boconcept.com/en-au
Ethnicraft slouch sofa chair, $2590. Add a statement piece to your room that doubles as your favourite place to slouch. globewest.com.au
Harper plush desk chair, $329. With working from home the new norm, and shared living spaces often the new workplace, opting for a more stylish office chair now matters! earlysettler.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.