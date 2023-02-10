The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

St Ninian's in Lyneham turns 150-years-old

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Gillespie, 82, of Hackett, and Melda Crawford, 83, of Kaleen, both have family members who were part of the early days at St Ninian's Uniting Church in Lyneham. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra may turn 110-years-old next month, but St Ninian's in Lyneham puts that milestone in the shade, the solid, spare, much-loved church celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.