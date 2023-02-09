Thousands of Panadol tablets and a Ferrari are among a large haul of drugs, cars and cash seized by police as part of a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation that has landed a man in court.
Police arrested the 24-year-old man following a traffic stop on the Federal Highway on Thursday afternoon, when officers also executed a search warrant at a home in Holt.
"During the execution of the search warrant, police seized cash and vehicle parts," ACT Policing said in a statement on Friday morning.
"These seizures are in addition to 90.85 grams of cocaine, 120 boxes (2400 caplets) of Panadol Extra, a Ferrari 360 sportscar, and a Holden Commodore Brock Edition replica that were previously seized in 2022."
Police said Thursday's arrest occurred as part of an ongoing probe that began in November 2021, and which has involved the force's criminal investigations branch, canine unit and other specialist resources.
"Police anticipate speaking with a large number of witnesses who either purchased a vehicle from, or sold a vehicle to, the [arrested] man," ACT Policing's statement said.
The 24-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and five counts of possessing property suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
He is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police have urged anyone with information about the sale and distribution of drugs in the ACT to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
People with information should quote reference number 6958396.
Information can be provided anonymously.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
