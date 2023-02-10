"I either go to government and say, 'I actually am going to terminate this contract because I'm concerned about value for money' and all the other things that you quite rightly are focused on, to which the government then says, 'OK, but we don't have a detention capability' or 'we don't have a coastal vessel fleet capability. We don't have a maritime surveillance capability. That is not acceptable, Mr Pezzullo, get your act together.

