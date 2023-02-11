The Canberra Times
Comcar fleet to switch to EVs, despite the long delivery delays

By Peter Brewer
February 12 2023 - 5:30am
Tesla EVs charging up in Tuggeranong. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The long wait list on the delivery of electric vehicles - some stretching to almost a year - will slow the federal government's planned switch-out of its diesel-powered BMW Comcars this year.

