This automatic pet feeder helps busy pet parents feed to schedule

This is branded content for PetSafe

Busy pet parents everywhere are about to get a small reprieve from their daily to-do list, with the ingenious Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder from PetSafe.

The innovative Smart Feed Automatic feeder is the perfect way to safeguard your pets wellbeing, ensuring they never miss a meal, despite the fast pace of life pulling pet owners in all different directions.

Sometimes work can take over and we can't always get home on time to feed our pets to schedule, but the Automatic feeder ensures they're always fed. It allows owners to schedule up to 12 feeds a day, at various portion sizes to suit pets' individual nutritional needs.

Pet owners can connect to the automatic feeder via the My Petsafe App and monitor, programme, and adjust feeding schedules all with the touch of a button. It even allows households to connect to the same feeder, so that all family members can see and schedule meal times for the family pet.

The Smart Feed automatic pet feeder can also work to reduce overfeeding, by preventing family members from accidentally doubling up on feeds, with everyone able to see when the pet was last fed simply by opening up the app.

It has been designed with convenience in mind, holding up to 24 cups of dry or semi-moist food at a time, removing the need for owners to refill after every meal. If your pup eats two cups of food a day, it means only having to refill once every twelve days - giving pet parents back some of their precious time.

The Smart Feed automatic feeder provides pet parents with peace of mind when it comes to their pets wellbeing, and for this it deservedly won the Pet Innovation award in 2020.

It was designed by pet parents themselves, and was created to minimise the amount of human intervention needed. The carefully designed dispenser allows it to dispense most shapes and sizes of dry or semi-moist food, and the conveyor helps to prevent jams.

Being designed by pet parents means that cleaning requirements have naturally been kept to a minimum. The bowl, bowl holder, hopper and lid are all top-shelf safe in the dishwasher, making cleaning a breeze.

Every pet has been considered, even those who have the tendency to eat their food too quickly. The slow-feed setting helps to regulate eating habits, dispensing small amounts of food over a 15-minute period to prevent fast eating, and the implications that can come with it.

Even the restocking of your pets food is taken care of, with the Smart Feed automatic feeder sending a notification to your phone when the food supply in the hopper becomes low, or empty. It also boasts compatibility with Amazon Dash Replenishment, which allows the feeder to automatically reorder when it senses that the feeder is low, removing the need for any last minute dog food dashes to the shops.

Syncing the Smart Feed with an Amazon Echo account lets users prompt Alexa to feed the dog a snack when needed, from anywhere in the house. It's automation at its finest, and makes the experience of pet parenting a much more enjoyable one.

Our homes are becoming increasingly smarter, to allow us the convenience we need to keep up with life's frantic pace, and pet feeding is now part of that clever interconnectedness.

