Phil from Port Macquarie says: "This has been one of my ongoing bugbears for a number of years. The lack of respect for our scientists and science has only been amplified by the introduction of social media and the ability to anonymously question/deny/obscure facts. I keep on asking the TV, 'If we don't believe in the science of climate change why do we keep on flying around the world trusting the science of physics and gravity?' But this skepticism has always been with us. It's just being amplified now. Governments should invest more in scientific research but the problem is that research uncovers either uncomfortable truths or spends a lot of money to achieve not much. That's the quandary of scientific research. People like certainty in life and meaning. Science doesn't always deliver on this front and this allows the fringe to throw doubt into the mix."