Tuggeranong Valley players know they shouldn't be thinking about it.
A Cricket ACT treble, winning all three trophies in the one summer.
The side has already secured the first, December's one-day final and they will have a chance to claim the Twenty20 cup this weekend.
The players are doing their best to put the prospect of a clean sweep out of their minds, however bowler Lewis Evans said it's easier said than done.
"We were discussing a little bit the possibility of winning a treble, we were probably getting a little bit ahead of ourselves," Evans said. "This is a trophy we haven't won for a few years now, so it's become a pretty important one for us."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Tuggeranong Valley are chasing the Twenty20 crown on Sunday, with Ginninderra and North Canberra Gungahlin to play in a semi-final before Tuggeranong face Queanbeyan. The decider will commence at 4.30pm.
Queanbeyan enter the weekend as defending champions, and Jordan Hedington said they're determined to maintain their stranglehold on the competition.
"Everyone's pretty worked up this week trying to get three in a row," Hedington said. "We're excited, we're a young bunch of guys, everyone's itching to go.
"We have the X-factor in Mark Higgs, he's great for the club, great for the young blokes. We're a young side, it's a quick format and we've got a good mix of big hitters and nudgers and a good bowling attack."
While Queanbeyan and Tuggeranong Valley have enjoyed plenty of success of late, Ginninderra and North Canberra Gungahlin are each chasing drought-breaking trophies.
The Tigers are yet to win a limited-overs first grade grand final, while Norths haven't tasted first grade success of any variety since their 2004 one-day triumph.
"We play our best cricket when our backs are against the wall," Ginninderra's Jak Willcox said. "That's the way we've been playing this year.
"We're in some good form at the moment, hopefully Sunday might finally be the day for the club to win a first limited-overs premiership."
North Canberra Gungahlin came close in the one-day competition, falling to Tuggeranong Valley in the final and they're determined to use the lessons of that loss to their advantage.
"Getting a taste of finals cricket earlier in the season was really good for us," batsman Chamod Herath said. "It's kept all the boys motivated. We're hoping to give it a good crack and get a different result this time."
Saturday 10am: Queanbeyan 8-305 v Tuggeranong Valley, Eastlake 9-359 v Weston Creek Molonglo, Ginninderra 3d-405 v ANU 2-1, Western District 224 v North Canberra Gungahlin 6-185
Sunday 9am: Ginninderra v North Canberra Gungahlin, semi-final one
Sunday 12.45pm: Queanbeyan v Tuggeranong Valley, semi-final two
Sunday 4.30pm: Winner of semi-final one v winner of semi-final two
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.