A ROUTINE drive to his sister's home turned Jarrad Ingram's life upside down and challenged doctors' ideas of brain injury.
Jarrad, now 37, was driving along a country road in the Southern Highlands in NSW when his car careered into a tree.
Within seconds, his vehicle's airbag deployed, suffocating the then 20-year-old.
Worse still, he suffered cardiac arrest while being airlifted from the scene of the accident to hospital.
"Doctors found I had no brain function and I was in a coma for 14 days," Jarrad said.
These days, Jarrad lives with his brain injury and leads a relatively normal life.
He spent two years in rehab, learning again how to walk, talk, feed himself, move and go to the toilet.
"I was a baby again in a human-sized body," Jarrad said.
Jarrad is now a motivational speaker, traversing Australia with a key message: Just because you have a brain injury, doesn't mean you can't live a healthy life.
While Jarrad experiences fatigue and his balance is bad (his brain stem was severed in the accident), Jarrad has regained much of his old life and attributes this success to sheer persistence and a loving and supportive family.
"I wanted to be the best I could be and while in rehab, my Mum was with me every day," Jarrad says.
Yet experts at the time had all but given up on Jarrad making any sort of recovery.
So what is the power of the brain and can it indeed change itself?
Brain Awareness Week, supported by the non-for-profit organisation, The Brain Foundation, aims to raise awareness of injuries, disorders and diseases.
It's also an opportunity to show how far science has evolved in its thinking of the brain and neuroplasticity.
For while the basic mechanism of a human brain is exactly that of a mouse and fly, it's how we use our brain that separates us from those animals.
Jarrad's story is a reminder of the power of the human brain and how, in some instances, it can heal itself.
He says kindness is a powerful thing. Jarrad's family never gave up on him and that spurred Jarrad to continue with his rehabilitation, teaching himself to relearn basic functions his brain injury had destroyed.
If you are interested in learning more about the brain, visit brainfoundation.org.au/brain-awareness-week/ and register for a series of webinars organised by the foundation for Brain Awareness Week.
Topics include brain health, disorders and common complaints such as migraine.
