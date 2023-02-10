The Canberra Times

International Women's Day: Embracing equity on a global scale

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For more information go to internationalwomensday.com. Picture Shutterstock.

Since 1911, the world has celebrated International Women's Day. An important event on the global calendar, it's a day when women are recognised for their consistent and ongoing achievements in every sector of life. The global theme in 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.