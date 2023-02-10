Since 1911, the world has celebrated International Women's Day. An important event on the global calendar, it's a day when women are recognised for their consistent and ongoing achievements in every sector of life. The global theme in 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.
It's no secret that women had been fighting for their rights and suffrage throughout history, but in 1910 Clara Zetkin - the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany - presented the idea of the day to the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.
The day has been held on March 8 since 1913 and is a way for women and allies to pay homage to the great work that women do, and to recognise that there's still a long way to go.
A day for all people to call for change, reflect on progress in the past and future, and honour those women who have altered the course of history. It's also a terrific opportunity to network with like-minded people, and unite for the development of change.
It's time, this International Women's Day, for us to go beyond the idea that we seek gender equality because it is the right thing to do - though it certainly is - and recognise that gender equality is a vital national interest.- Penny Wong
International Women's Day is stand-out day in the national calendar with UN Women Australia's events being some of the largest in the country. In 2023, the capital cities will be hosting lunches or breakfasts on March 3. The first IWD breakfast was held in Brisbane in 1990, and over the past 30 years, the event has grown exponentially nationwide.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, will be hosting the International Women's Day Breakfast in Adelaide on March 10 - the largest IWD event in Australia. $100,000 was raised for UN Women Australia in 2022.
On February 8, the Minister delivered a speech for the International Women's Day Parliamentary Breakfast.
"It's time, this International Women's Day, for us to go beyond the idea that we seek gender equality because it is the right thing to do - though it certainly is - and recognise that gender equality is a vital national interest," she said.
Guest speaker for the Adelaide breakfast in 2023 will be United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy. She was previously the US Ambassador to Japan, founded the International Poetry Exchange Project, served as CEO of the Office of Strategic Partnerships at the NYC Department of Education, and is the Honourary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
