Lidia Thorpe's resignation raises an ethical question

While I heartily agree with the sentiments expressed by Stephen Barnett ("Renegade senators such as Thorpe should stand down", Letters, February 8), the reality lies in the Australian constitution.
The only reference to "party" or "parties" (as in political parties) in our constitution was inserted by way of the 1977 referendum, as a result of which casual Senate vacancies are now required to be filled by a member of the same political party.
Apart from this 1977 provision, which addresses the circumstances arising with a vacancy in a Senate position, there are no other reference to political parties, and what is to take place in the event of changed allegiances. We should note that there is no actual vacancy in the present situation.
It is galling to witness instances where an elected member of Parliament "free loads" on a party's organisational and financial support to secure election to Parliament, only to subsequently proclaim their independence, throwing off the shackles of party discipline.
While not technically in breach of the constitution, and not actionable at law, such actions are certainly ethically troubling and warrant criticism on that basis, particularly by electors in their state of election.
I'm as concerned about Chinese infiltration and influence as anyone, but to regard Chinese-made security cameras in the AWM as a security risk is risible.
I was more concerned to read that the memorial has no fewer than 200 other (Australian-made?) cameras operating.
Why? Is this the freedom for which our dear diggers died? The price of liberty now seems to be eternal surveillance.
The reports about possibly Chinese-linked surveillance camera's sounds like a Boy's Own story from the annals of Senator James Paterson.
The vast majority of all things electronic from televisions to mobile phones are all capable of capturing information in a myriad of forms and the vast majority are made in China.
The notion that the Chinese would want to recover secrets via camera from the Australian War Memorial on our military failures in Vietnam and Afghanistan is laughable.
Kim Beazley does himself a disservice by associating with such a beat-up.
A very different car parking saga is also underway.
The ACT government has essentially condoned an application to convert land that was open green space in a suburban park until 2019 into a permanent bitumen car park for 86 cars opposite the main entrance to Canberra Grammar School.
In the interim a, supposedly temporary, gravel car park was approved to facilitate construction work at the school.
This is hardly consistent with the Minister for Planning and Land Management's assertion that "the government is working to reduce Canberrans' dependence on cars, but not eliminate them entirely" or the government's commitments to be green including by encouraging active travel.
Comments on DA202240826 close on February 22. Once again people in the community will have to mobilise (almost certainly without effect) to protect Canberra's green spaces.
Why don't Labor and the Greens use their majority in the Legislative Assembly to protect our environment for future generations.
Australian coal being allowed into China again is not the first sign of the Chinese government relaxing its trade embargo on Australian goods that politicians and others claim it to be.
The Chinese need our coal as much as they need our iron ore.
The first sign will be when the Chinese scrap the tariffs and start accepting our barley, wine, lobsters and timber.
Barnaby Joyce is simply wrong in suggesting the 1967 referendum removed racial discrimination from the Constitution.
Prior to that referendum section 51(xxvi) gave the Commonwealth power to make laws relating to any race "other than" Aboriginal people.
This left that power to the states and made it impossible for the Commonwealth to override any state law relating to Aboriginal people, regardless of how offensive that law might be.
The referendum removed the phrase "other than aborigines", so that the Commonwealth has power to make laws relating to any race, including Indigenous Australians.
Moreover, section 109 provides that any Commonwealth law overrides any state law to the extent that they may be inconsistent.
That means the legal power over Aboriginal people which was previously exclusive to the state governments no longer exists.
Whether there should be any power to legislate based on race is another question, but it has nothing to do with the current Voice proposal.
Bill Deane claims that people should now be aware of the "appalling treatment" of Indigenous people given the "umpteen apologies" and favourable legislation of recent years (Letters, February 9).
Apologies are all very well and good but there remains a life-expectancy gap of about eight years (ABS figures), a higher level of mental and physical illness, and an imprisonment rate that is running at about 15 times the rate for non-Indigenous Australians.
It would seem that Mr Deane is not familiar with these unfortunate statistics.
If he were he would think twice before saying non-Indigenous people are doing it equally as tough.
I certainly don't think that is the case and the statistics would appear to support my view.
Like the Canberra Liberals, I too oppose the construction of light rail stage 2 to Woden.
The $3 billion-plus cost will mean, for example, that improvements to the ACT health system and the chaotic, labyrinthine Canberra Hospital may need to be shelved, perhaps indefinitely.
If stage 2 were to proceed a new bridge across the lake near Commonwealth Avenue would have to be built at great cost.
Traffic disruption along the route will broaden and worsen.
This is already occurring in Deakin and Yarralumla, with work on the Kent Street overpass of Adelaide Avenue causing 30-minute traffic jams along suburban streets.
Far worse and longer-lasting disruption will result from the construction of light rail beneath Kent Street, Cotter Road and Carruthers Street.
These are areas where the construction of new bridges may be necessary.
A light rail route diversion onto existing roadways may also be required.
A trackless electric tram system, combined with electric buses, would solve all these problems and save many millions.
I attended the ANU Climate Update 2023 on February 6. Mark Howden, the head of ANU's Climate Institute spoke on "things are getting worse than we thought".
He said nuclear power stations in Europe can now not always operate because of lack of river water. Yet at the Chifley Institute Labor conference on February 4 and 5 with PM Albanese and Treasurer Chalmers and other senior cabinet ministers, which I also attended, climate change and other existential environmental risks got limited attention.
So we are in trouble. Although not as much trouble we would have been if the LNP coalition was still in power.
How do we engender a sense of priority and urgency to deal with the real risks to humanity?
Australia needs a housing affordability revolution in the general new-dwelling suburban market.
The price of a tiny block of land in a new suburb is obscenely high.
Increasing interest rates as a remedy is inequitable; and fiddling about with costly grants, "affordable" (read low-grade) dwellings, shrinking block sizes, reducing development standards, etc., is irresponsible.
Governments alone should carry out suburban land subdivisions, on compulsorily acquired land, and maintain supply.
Minimum sized (say 550-600 square metres) blocks in well-located and planned new growth centres, should be sold directly to bonded bona-fide owner-occupiers only.
This should be at an initial independently valued "raw" land price component based on the prior use, plus the publicly ascertainable cost to bring the blocks to build-readiness, and a fair margin of say 10 per cent.
