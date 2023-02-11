Step up with Goodwin Villages

Goodwin Retirement Villages are warm, friendly, and vibrant places, designed for active, self-reliant seniors who want comfortable, easy living.
They are social hubs where people come together and celebrate their interests, connect with others and be inspired by new things.
A popular social activity that has taken Goodwin by storm is Nordic walking, a fun form of fitness perfect for enjoying the beautiful Goodwin gardens with great company.
Nordic walking is a low impact, full body exercise that was originally designed to keep cross-country skiers fit in the off season. The supportive exercise has shown great benefits for people living with Parkinson's disease, improving balance, walking ability and quality of life.
Recently, Goodwin Village Ainslie's Nordic walking group held a 'Walk for Parkinson's' and encouraged residents to donate to Parkinson's Australia. Their efforts raised hundreds of dollars in cash and group member Ros says many also opted to donate online directly to the Parkinson's Australia website.
Nordic walking is a low impact, full body exercise that was originally designed to keep cross-country skiers fit in the off season.
The exercise is a great option for people with Parkinson's, however, they aren't the only ones to benefit. Ainslie's group members have found there are many things to enjoy about Nordic walking.
"It's a wonderful social activity to spend time with others," resident, Pat said.
"I was new to Canberra and it's given me an opportunity to meet some really interesting people, and have fun doing it," Christine added.
"It's so welcoming to people of any ability level. We break into groups when people are feeling fitter or wanting to move faster. It's good to pal up with someone who walks the same speed as you, so you can do it together," Gilian, a Nordic walker at Ainslie said.
There are strong Nordic walking groups at Ainslie, Farrer, Crace, and Monash. Capital Nordic Walking has strong ties with Goodwin and have run many lessons at Goodwin sites to allow more residents to get involved.
The exercise has brought residents together and builds on the friendly atmosphere present in all Goodwin Villages.
Ainslie's efforts for those living with Parkinson's disease are sure to make a difference, and they are excited to see how it can make a difference in other resident's lives too.
If you are interested in finding out more about Goodwin Retirement Living call 6175 5043.
Do you want to double your impact during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month this February?
The month is an important opportunity to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and for Australians to show their support for the people affected by this deadly disease.
Ovarian Cancer Australia's Giving Day will be held on Thursday, February 23, and all donations will be doubled for 24 hours.
All funds will go towards Ovarian Cancer Australia's essential advocacy and support services.
Ovarian Cancer Australia's support services will help people like Carolynne*, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, in March 2022.
Desperate for some support, Carolynne found the Ovarian Cancer Australia website within a week of her diagnosis while searching the internet.
"I was in a blur of needing to know what was going to happen to me," she said. "I rang the helpline and said, 'This is what I've got - what do I do?' I just needed a plan - I had no idea how much support was going to be available.
"First, they gave me the Resilience Kit - it had everything I needed laid out from a patient perspective, easy to read and positive too.
"Then I started having regular calls with my support nurse, Katherine, who is amazing. We laugh and cry; it's just a safe environment to talk about whatever. I felt like she genuinely cared about my whole well-being - yes, she answered any medical questions and referred me to other services, but sometimes I just needed a little bit of love down the phone, and I knew she was always there."
An estimated 1800 Australians will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the next 12 months. We lose one courageous Australian woman to ovarian cancer every eight hours, making this cancer the deadliest for women.
Ovarian Cancer Australia, an independent national not-for-profit organisation supporting people impacted by ovarian cancer, has made great strides.
Support services comprise nurses, psychologists, counsellors, social workers, genetic counsellors, exercise physiologists and dieticians - all specialising in ovarian cancer.
Highlights include:
OCA's Exercise and Nutrition program was launched in response to a 2021 consumer survey.
A new booklet entitled Life following Ovarian Cancer Treatment is about life after diagnosis, treatment, common feelings and symptoms post-treatment, and adapting to changes. Download the booklet or request a hard copy through the website.
After finishing cancer treatment, one of the most common worries people can have is the fear their cancer will return, so a webinar will cover the fear of recurrence via the iConquerFear program.
Visit ovariancancer.net.au for details.
*Last name withheld for privacy.
Over the holiday season, many families feel the pressure of juggling priorities, particularly those in our community who are carers of older family members.
In response to this, following the holiday season local aged care provider Warrigal has stepped up to offer a discounted respite offer, so the older people in their lives can experience quality care while carers enjoy peace of mind.
Warrigal is offering older people in the Canberra region a 'stay for three, pay for one' respite deal at their three care homes in the area: Warrigal Calwell, Warrigal Stirling and Warrigal Queanbeyan.
Warrigal's respite programs are readily available when caregivers need a temporary break from their day-to-day responsibilities to avoid unnecessary fatigue and burnout, particularly prevalent around the busy holiday time.
This offer not only combats carer burnout, but also some financial relief following the busy holiday season, at a period of time where the cost of living is rising.
Warrigal is excited to offer respite participants two weeks free, to take some pressure off carers who are juggling funding options.
Older people will enjoy 24-hour nursing care, private rooms, delicious meals and engaging activities, with the peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by experienced staff in specially-purposed accommodation.
Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins said, "We're excited to be able to bring this discounted respite offer to the Canberra community, as we know just how much these breaks can mean. It's a great opportunity to trial what living in one of our Warrigal care homes is like and the positive lifestyle changes it can bring."
She continued, "This respite offer also provides a rare opportunity for full-time carers to take a much needed break, with the confidence that their loved one is being taken care of by our well-trained, aged care experts."
Life inside a care home allows older people to become engaged in a fun, supportive community, with opportunities to get involved with new social activities they otherwise wouldn't.
From playing games of bingo, participating in art and craft, creative themed days held by staff involving games to music afternoons, dancing, gardening and group exercise - there is always a chance to get active and try something new.
Visit the link to find out more about how you can access Warrigal's free respite offer warrigal.com.au/respite-care. The "two weeks free" respite offer will finish on February 28, 2023.
The respite offer will finish on February 28, 2023.
If you haven't already visited Cincotta Discount Chemist in Dickson, you are encouraged to drop in and have a chat with their expert pharmacists.
At Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson, they know that as you age your health needs change and evolve, and they're committed to helping you understand and monitor the different risk factors that can increase your chance of illness.
They offer a number of helpful services in the pharmacy including:
Did you know that it is very important to get your blood pressure checked regularly, and if it's frequently above the normal range it needs to be monitored?
Hypertension or high blood pressure is when your blood pressure is regularly elevated. The exact cause of hypertension is unclear; however, your blood pressure may be strongly influenced by numerous factors including family history, eating excess salty and oily foods, alcohol intake, and some medications.
Blood pressure can also vary at different times of the day, and sometimes will measure higher because someone is taking it.
It is important to take your blood pressure around the same time each day, avoid drinking coffee or completing physical exercise within an hour of measurement and remain relaxed while having it read.
The best way to know if you have high blood pressure is to have your blood pressure checked regularly by your pharmacist or doctor. A blood pressure test takes less than 10 minutes and is non-invasive.
If the pharmacist is concerned about your blood pressure - they'll ensure you are referred to a medical practitioner for further investigation.
At Cincotta they also offer diabetes screening assessments.
The higher your score the higher your risk is of developing type 2 diabetes and their pharmacist will recommend that you complete an Hb1Ac blood glucose test.
The HbA1c test is a simple, convenient, finger prick test that does not require fasting and takes less than 10 minutes to obtain a result. It measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to the haemoglobin.
If your HbA1c is high, you will be referred to your general practitioner for further investigation. This test is accurate, but a diagnosis will require further testing performed by your general practitioner.
To find out more about these health services and the other services they offer visit the pharmacy located at 42 Dickson Place or ring them on 6247 7944.
Cincotta offers a holistic approach to your healthcare needs.
Their friendly pharmacists are available to help you manage any health conditions or be a support network for lifestyle changes. Just come in and they will be happy to help.