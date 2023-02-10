The Canberra Times
ACT reports 401 new COVID-19 cases

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:24pm
There were 401 cases of COVID-19 reported in the ACT in the past week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There were 401 cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the past week, as six people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

Local News

