There were 401 cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the past week, as six people are being treated for the virus in hospital.
Of the new cases, 77 were recorded on PCR tests, while 324 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests.
Of those hospitalised, none are ventilated or in intensive care.
There were no deaths recorded in the past week.
The new cases bring the territory's total number of infections to 231,041 since March 2020.
There have been 157 COVID deaths in the ACT since March 2020.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.